New RHONY ‘Wife Leah McSweeney Is Rihanna Approved

Here's everything you need to know about the RHONY newcomer, from her connection to Rihanna to her first impressions of the other 'Wives.

The Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City is just around the corner, and there's one new face in particular you'll be seeing a lot of. Fashion designer and creative entrepreneur Leah McSweeney is set to take over our screens as RHONY's newest 'Wife, but before she does, here's your chance to learn everything about her.

In the video above, Leah not only shares some exclusive info first shared with Bravo Insider members about her first season on the show, but she also tells a remarkable story about her connection to the one and only Rihanna. That's right, the Rihanna.

But how does Leah know the Grammy Award-winning singer and beauty mogul? According to the 'Wife, Rihanna welcomed her with open arms the first time they met!

In the video above, Leah explains, "One of my most memorable New York City nights had to have been when I went to a Met Gala after party. I got introduced to Rihanna and she thought she knew me already — and she gave me a huge hug and was like, 'I know you!' and I was like, 'Actually, you don't know me. But, you wear my clothing line. You wear my brand, and thank you for that.'"

The RHONY addition continues, "She was like, 'You're the girl that does that brand?' and I was like, 'Yeah!' She was like, 'Oh my god, come here!' [She] gave me a huge hug again and she was just so cool. That's definitely one of my best New York nights."

Rihanna wearing pieces from your own clothing line is certainly a milestone in any designer's life — and Leah is thriving! In addition to that fun story, she dives into some cheeky moments from the season and shares her first impressions of all the other RHONY ladies. You have to hear what Leah says about Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Tinsley Mortimer in the video above — 100 percent worth the watch!

And don't forget to check out the Season 12 trailer below to get even more familiar with RHONY's newest 'Wife — and to see all of the upcoming thrills the show has to offer.

Preview Your First Look at Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City Is Here!

Tune into the Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City on Thursday, April 2, at 9/8c.